23 rescued from waterlogged streets of Pune as heavy rain lashes city

Published: Oct 22, 2019, 11:55 IST | Chaitraly Deshmukh | Pune

A private company bus with 23 employees got stuck at the Lohegoan check post area after the streets were flooded.

The city received heavy rain from 8.30 pm on Monday till early morning hours of Tuesday.
The city received heavy rain from 8.30 pm on Monday till early morning hours of Tuesday.

Fire brigade officials rescued 23 people who were stranded on the water-logged streets of Pune on Tuesday, after heavy rains lashed the city. A private company bus with 23 employees got stuck at the Lohegoan check post area after the streets were flooded.

Sopan Pawar, a fire brigade official, said, "We received a call around 6.40 am and rushed to the spot, but people in the bus were not ready to get out, despite repeated requests. We later brought a tractor tow and rescued them."

The city received heavy rain from 8.30 pm on Monday till early morning hours of Tuesday. Owing to the rain received in the past five months, the dams are full. On Sunday, too, a huge proportion of water was discharged from the dams into rivers and stream.

