23-year-old barber gives condoms as freebies; customers reject it while Twitter goes nuts

hatke

What Jake, the barber didn't realise is that he is, in fact, giving a condom with the biggest holes and that too not one, but two holes. Either Jake is made an innocent mistake, or he actually played the game really well

Representational Picture

We all love freebies? Don't we? Whether they are in the form of little mints at the grocery store or a piece of your favourite chocolate on purchasing household items and much more. The point is that nothing can beat the excitement of getting something you like or need when you get it for free.

Gotta include one of these with every card! You’re going to need it after I cut your hair ðÂÂÂðÂ¥ÂTrust me ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/V8XEusCgoe — jake gamezðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@gamezjakee) March 10, 2019

But what if we told you that the next time you opt for a haircut you will receive a packet of a condom as a freebie. 23-year-old Jake Gamez, a barber in Texas, definitely knows the power of a freebie, literally! Jake, recently started giving free condoms as a freebie to his customers. Jake took to social networking site Twitter to announce the good news. Jake wrote: Gotta include one of these with every card! You’re going to need it after I cut your hair. Trust me!, as reported by Mirror.Co.UK.

It was a well-played game by Jake and kudos to his customer service and marketing skills because no one in the world would have thought of coming up with a freebie idea as such as the one executed by Jake.

But sadly, for Jake, it didn't pay well. Wondering why? Because of all of the condoms that Jake gave his customers as freebies had one crucial flaw. Have a look at the below picture.

Did you spot the crucial mistake in the packet of the condom?

In the picture, the packet of the condom is stapled to a visiting card. The staple is seen piercing the condom which is attached to a business card, thus making it of no use. Poor Jake took to Twitter to share the good news and in no time Twitter started to explode. It hardly took any effort for Twitterati to know where Jake had really f***** up! Quite literally!

Not only were Netizens quick to point out the mistake but some even lauded the young lad for his courageous effort. Here's how netizens reacted:

LOL It’s going to really feel like “Skyn” when those staple holes open up, and make that condom a turtleneck. — Mr. Kenneth (@KDisms) March 10, 2019

how you gonna staple pacifiers next year https://t.co/J2hfA9jiwo — Tanner Eckerdt (@tantaneckerdt) March 10, 2019

You out here with a vision of creating generational wealth..... great business plan — Rye-AWN (@rdotgordon) March 10, 2019

Playing the long game. Impressive https://t.co/nNUD6WzfCr — Ken of the Blackwater (@KennAllen_) March 10, 2019

Clearly... he tryna bring in more customers even if it take 9 months everytime https://t.co/A7iWgH7xo5 — BOOTS (@JayBoots4) March 11, 2019

So we are gonna ignore that there is a stapler in the condom? Have fun with kids... pull out game better be SOLID ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ https://t.co/1NEpjlLWof — Mireynaxoxo (@mireynaxoxo) March 11, 2019

He’s smart for this, increasing his potential clientele https://t.co/tBpFwgpNU8 — ðÂÂÂÉ¥soÉ¾ (@justjoshdc) March 11, 2019

Oh I see what you did there, trying to turn your clients into fathers ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/rs9XB8O4mA — missbolivia (@bossbolivia) March 11, 2019

but...u poked a hole in the...u know what never-mind https://t.co/K9mpRtm8of — Rea (@Rea_s99) March 11, 2019

That snake emoji in your name makes a lot of sense lol https://t.co/ovRKlsxgTD — ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ·ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ¢ ðÂ§¬ (@jozie_ramone) March 11, 2019

And the Darwin Award goes to.... https://t.co/mOCp6USaX7 — âÂ¤ï¸ÂCara JentzenâÂ¤ï¸Â (@belle4beau) March 11, 2019

It's worth mentioning that since Jake shared that post, in less than 48 hours it has got about 9 thousand re-tweets and about 35 thousand likes and still counting. We aren't sure if it was a marketing strategy, PR stunt or he actually cared about his customers but if this was a clever ploy, we must say, well played, Jake!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.