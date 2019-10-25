23-year-old gets 10 years jail for raping minor sister-in-law

The Alibaug district sessions court recently sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in July 2016.

A Times of India report quoted additional public prosecutor, Ashwini Patil and said, "The rape accused had established a love relationship with the girl, then aged 16 years, who was his sister-in-law (wife's cousin) and resided in Shrigana Adivasiwadi in Poynad, Raigad district."

Patil said the minor had been employed as a house help as the accused's wife was pregnant. He said the accused then eloped with the minor and he engaged in sexual acts with her.

Patil further stated that the FIR with charges of rape and charges under the POCSO Act was registered after the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Poynad police station. The report added that the accused was arrested and later released on bail. Before the accused moved the court for bail, the girl and her mother submitted an affidavit which said they did not have an objection if the court granted bail to the accused, but the court did not consider it as the girl was minor.

The girl also told the court that the mother had forced her to submit the affidavit as the accused was a relative.

In her testimony, the girl said the accused had a sexual relationship with her after they eloped. Since it was a POCSO case, the court said the minor's consent was immaterial and consulted a gynecologist.

