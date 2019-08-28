23-year-old girl falls 80 feet while performing yoga pose over the edge of her balcony

international

The 23-year-old suffered fractures to both of her legs and arms, hips and head

A college student survived an 80-feet fall after slipping from her balconyPic/Twitter

In a bizarre incident, Yoga known as the best and the most effective fitness technique for the body and mind proved hazardous for a college student who fell 80 feet from her balcony in Mexico. Alexa Terraza (23) was practicing an extreme yoga pose over the edge of her sixth-floor apartment balcony in San Pedro in Mexico when she lost her balance and fell 80 feet from her balcony and landed on the driveway of her building. A photo that shows the teen hanging upside-down while performing the yoga pose surfaced and went viral on social media.

LLEVA AL EXTREMO

PRÁCTICA DEL YOGA

Al practicar un tipo de yoga al extremo, una joven de San Pedro cayó desde el balcón de su depa a 25 metros de altura.

Alexa Terrazas tiene 110 huesos rotos. Le tienen que reconstruir tobillos, rodillas, cara etc. y no caminará en 3 años. pic.twitter.com/0ftoHPcMCa — JavoRayado (@javierehdz) August 27, 2019

Mexican media outlets reported that the 23-year-old college student had to undergo 11 hours in surgery as her ankles and knees were reconstructed, Also her injuries are so severe she may not be able to talk for three years. According to Daily Mail reports, Terraza was listed in critical condition as she suffered fractures to both of her arms and legs as well as her hips and head. Family members took to social media to seek blood donations and prayers for the injured woman.

According to the neighbors, Alexa Terraza was seen performing dangerous poses on her balcony and after the investigation, the Nuevo Leon Attorney General's office found out that the balcony's rail did not have any structural damage.

