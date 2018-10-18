23-year-old man arrested in connection with bank robbery

crime

In sometime, four of the accused entered another room while the remaining two guarded the entrance with weapons in hands, they added. Raids are being conducted in various parts of Delhi and Haryana to nab the remaining accused, police said

Representational Picture

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, in which a cashier was killed, police said. The accused, identified as Narender, was arrested from Najafgarh, they said.

One double barrel gun with two live cartridges robbed from a security guard of the bank and a motorbike used in the crime was also recovered from his possession, police said. Earlier, Two men, Sachin (20) and Parvesh (19) both residents of Haryana's Khewra village were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

In the bank robbery on October 12, Santosh Kumar (25) was killed and three persons were injured in firing by the accused, who fled on motorcycles with Rs 3.16 lakh, the senior officer said.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed five masked men and one wearing a helmet barging into the Khaira village branch of Corporation Bank, police said. Three of them brandished weapons and threatened people around. The accused even manhandled the security guard and snatched his pistol, they said.

