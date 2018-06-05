23-year-old man arrested on charges of raping minor girl

According to the complainant, Zeeshan who resides near her aunt's house, where she stays, developed a friendship with her

A 23-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said today. Mohammed Zeeshan was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the 16-year-old-girl on June 3, they said.

According to the complainant, Zeeshan who resides near her aunt's house, where she stays, developed a friendship with her.

Recently he took her to his friend's room at Kompally area and "forcefully had sexual intercourse" with her, a police release, quoting the girl, said. Later when she asked him to marry her he refused and threatened her with dire consequences, it said.

A case has been registered under various IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

