23-year-old man killed, another injured as firecrackers explode

A 23-year-old man was killed and another sustained injuries when the firecrackers they were carrying for a temple festival exploded near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district today, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajamanickam, they said.

Rajamanickam and Satheesh (27), who was injured, were employed at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the district.

They were carrying the firecrackers on a motorcycle when Satheesh lost control of the two-wheeler and both fell down, leading to the crackers exploding.

Rajamanickam died on the spot, police said. Satheesh has been admitted to a government hospital at Mayiladuthurai.

