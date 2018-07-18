23-year-old man killed, another injured as firecrackers explode
They were carrying the firecrackers on a motorcycle when Satheesh lost control of the two-wheeler and both fell down, leading to the crackers exploding
A 23-year-old man was killed and another sustained injuries when the firecrackers they were carrying for a temple festival exploded near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district today, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Rajamanickam, they said.
Rajamanickam and Satheesh (27), who was injured, were employed at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the district.
They were carrying the firecrackers on a motorcycle when Satheesh lost control of the two-wheeler and both fell down, leading to the crackers exploding.
Rajamanickam died on the spot, police said. Satheesh has been admitted to a government hospital at Mayiladuthurai.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Hit-and-run: Speeding sedan kills old man