23-year-old man robbed Rs 70 lakh from businessman, arrested

Accused Monu Sharma was arrested from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on a tip-off, said Delhi's Northwest district Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing a businessman of Rs 70 lakh in west Delhi's Naraina on August 2, the police said. Accused Monu Sharma was arrested from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on a tip-off, said Delhi's Northwest district Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan.



The police also recovered Rs 10 lakh and the weapon used in the crime from him, he added. Khan said Sharma was also previously involved in a murder case in 2014. Robbery victim Kashish Bansal, a resident of Rohini was travelling to Gurgaon in his car when his car was stopped by three motorcycle-borne men in west Delhi's Naraina, the DCP added.

The trio overtook the car, forced it to stop and robbed the businessman on gun point of Rs 70 lakh kept in his car's dicky, he said. An effort is underway to nab other accomplices of Sharma, he added.

