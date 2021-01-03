23-year-old man stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Haryana

A 23-year-old man who married a woman belonging to a different caste was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Panipat, police said on Saturday, the second suspected case of honour killing in Haryana in the past three days.

Neeraj had married in November, but the brother of the woman was unhappy over the marriage, according to police.

The suspect and his relative attacked Neeraj in the market area of the city on Friday night. The youth was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Neeraj's body bore multiple stab injuries. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the suspects, a police official said.

On Wednesday, a couple who planned to marry were shot dead in broad daylight in Rohtak.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever