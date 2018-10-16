23-year-old man's body found in jungle

crime

Representational Image

The body of a 23-year-old man was found in Shamli district's Babri village following which two people were booked in connection with his death, police said Tuesday. Saddam went missing a day prior and his body was found in a jungle in the village Monday morning, they said.

A case was registered against the two accused who were absconding. The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the case was on, they added.

