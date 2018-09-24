23-year-old run over by speeding cab in New Delhi

national

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was stuck on the car's bonnet for two kilometers, he said. The accused ran over the victim when he fell off the car

A 23-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly run over by a speeding cab in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when the deceased, identified as Rahul, was taking part in a Ganesh idol immersion procession, they said.

The cab driver hit one person in the procession, following which Rahul jumped on the car's bonnet to stop the cabby from fleeing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh said.

Fearing that he would be beaten up by the group, the accused sped off. According to eyewitnesses, Rahul was stuck on the car's bonnet for two kilometers, he said. The accused ran over Rahul when he fell off the car.

Rahul's face was disfigured and he sustained severe injuries on his hands and back. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Singh said. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events. A case has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the police said.

