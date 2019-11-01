23-year-old school teacher arrested for sexually abusing two boys

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old physical education teacher-cum-warden of a private residential school in Hyderabad was arrested for sexually assaulting two students. A report in The Times of India said the boys alleged that the teacher molested them twice and threatened them with consequences if they informed someone of the act.

The boys, aged 13 and 12, alleged that the teacher, who was working with the school for a year, touched them inappropriately after midnight on August 12 and 15. The victims pushed him and left the room. According to the police, the teacher also threatened them when they decided to report the incident to the principal.

When the teacher sexually abused them again on October 29, they informed their mothers about the incident. The police said the formal complaint was lodged and a case was registered against the teacher under the POSCO Act and for criminal intimidation on Thursday after which he was taken into custody. They added that the principal is unaware about the incidents.

