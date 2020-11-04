23-year-old teacher receives abusive messages on Instagram, files complaint

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 23-year-old woman, who works as a teacher with a private school, filed a complaint with Gujarat's Sola HC police station against two Instagram accounts for allegedly sending her indecent abusive messages and issuing death threats to her husband.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the victim, identified as Krupa Pandya, lives in the Chandlodia area and works with Apollo International School in Gota. In her complaint, the woman stated that sometime back, she received abusive messages from two Instagram accounts by the name 'tere_yaar_17_' and 'kartik_0_0'.

The woman further claimed that she blocked the accounts and informed her husband about it. When he contacted one of them, the person threatened to kill him. Following this, the couple approached the police and a case was registered under sections of IPC for use of abusive words and criminal intimidation.

Sola PI JP Jadeja said, "The case has been registered and further investigation is on."

