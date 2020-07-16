23-year-old woman constable, posted with Tihar Jail, found dead at home

A 23-year-old woman constable, posted at Tihar Jail, was found dead at her home in Palam Vihar on Wednesday. Her body had strangulation marks on the face, police said.

According to a preliminary report the constable had rented the apartment a week ago and was staying alone. In a CCTV footage recovered by the police, a man was noticed leaving the house and riding away on a bike. His face was covered with a mask. The possibility of a robbery attempt gone uneven was also being probed, according to The Times Of India.

The landlord of the house informed the police about the incident at around 12 pm. When the police reached the spot, they found the woman lying on the bed. The landlord said he found the door partially open and peeped inside as the fans and lights were off. He presumed that she had forgotten to lock the door and left for work.

He further told police that the woman was accompanied by another person when she had approached him to rent the apartment. She was also in touch with an army man who used to visit her often after she had moved. The cops are trying to trace down the person who had accompanied her and shall question the army man.

A BSF Constable has been nabbed by Police in connection with the incident where a woman Police Constable was found dead at her residence in Palam Vihar yesterday: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

A BSF Constable has been nabbed yesterday by Police in connection with the incident.

The woman, who worked as a daily diary entry operator, was attached to Tihar Jail since 2018 with the Third Battalion of Delhi Armed Police.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death and the nature of injuries.

