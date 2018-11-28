23-year-old woman raped by man at her friend's place

crime

Representational Pic

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man at her friend's place here after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, police said Wednesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, she had gone to visit her friend Rukhsar where the accused, Nadeem, and another unidentified man were present.

Nadeem raped the woman with the help of the other two and the accused left her near Surju village, it said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Anil Kumar Kapervan said a case has been registered against the three accused who are absconding.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

