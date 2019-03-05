23-year-old woman raped by six men

Updated: Mar 05, 2019, 18:31 IST | IANS

The victim was also threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone, police said

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 23-year-old woman was reportedly abducted and raped by six persons at Dudhli village here, police said Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the woman had gone to a wedding function on Sunday when the six men came in motorbikes and took her away. They later gang-raped her.

An FIR has been registered in the case, they said.

