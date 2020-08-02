232 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours in Maharashtra
The total count of police personnel affected by COVID-19 in the state is 9,449 of which there are 1,932 active cases
A total of 232 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra Police on Saturday. "In the last 24 hours, 232 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive, while one police personnel died. The death toll of police personnel in the state is 103," Maharashtra police in a press release.
The total count of police personnel affected by COVID-19 in the state is 9,449 of which there are 1,932 active cases.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe