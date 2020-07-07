239 scientists from 32 nations warn Coronavirus is airborne

Visitors queue in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece 'Mona Lisa', as Paris' Louvre Museum reopens on Monday after a 4-month COVID-19 lockdown. Just 7,000 visitors was expected on the reopening day; before the pandemic, 50,000 visted in the busiest summer months. Pic/AFP

Over 200 scientists from 32 nations have written to the World Health Organisation, saying there is evidence that the coronavirus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people, a significant departure from the UN health agency's claims so far that COVID-19 is spread primarily through coughs and sneezes.

A report in The New York Times says that clusters of infections are rising globally as people go back to bars, restaurants, offices, markets and casinos, a trend that increasingly confirms that the virus lingers in the air indoors, infecting those nearby. "In an open letter to the WHO, 239 scientists in 32 countries have outlined the evidence showing that smaller particles can infect people, and are calling for the agency to revise its recommendations," the report said. The researchers plan to publish their letter in a scientific journal next week.

"If airborne transmission is a significant factor in the pandemic, especially in crowded spaces with poor ventilation, the consequences for containment will be significant. Masks may be needed indoors, even in socially-distant settings. Health care workers may need N95 masks that filter out even the smallest respiratory droplets as they care for coronavirus patients," the report said. It said ventilation systems in schools, nursing homes, residences and businesses may need to minimise recirculating air and add powerful new filters. "Ultraviolet lights may be needed to kill viral particles floating in tiny droplets indoors."

The WHO's guidance to deal with the virus, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance, is based on its claim that the virus spreads through large droplets when an infected person coughs and sneezes.

Trump's claims false

President Donald Trump is understating the danger of COVID-19, by claiming that 99 per cent of cases are harmless, AP reported. The WHO has said about 20 per cent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 progress to severe disease, while those with mild or no symptoms can also spread the virus to others.

Africa reopening airspace

Even though the cases continue to rise, Africa decided to reopen the airspace. Senegal's president has said international flights will begin on July 15. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States is expected to reopen its airspace on July 21. Nigeria has said domestic flights resume on July 8 and Rwanda on August 1. Africa has 4,76,967 cases and 11,366 deaths.

Egypt silences critics, arrests doctors

Amid the swelling COVID-19 outbreak, Egyptian security agencies have arrested a doctor and a pharmacist for writing about Egypt's fragile health system and shortage of protective gear. An editor and a pregnant doctor are among 16 people arrested since February. The country has seen 76,253 infections, including 3,343 deaths.

