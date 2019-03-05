23-year-old woman raped by six men

crime

The victim was also threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone, police said

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 23-year-old woman was reportedly abducted and raped by six persons at Dudhli village here, police said Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the woman had gone to a wedding function on Sunday when the six men came in motorbikes and took her away. They later gang-raped her.

The victim was also threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone, police said.

An FIR has been registered in the case, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever