23-year-old woman raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man along with his two associates when she had gone to field at Brala village in Shamli district, police said today



Representational picture

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man along with his two associates when she had gone to field at Brala village in Shamli district, police said today. Police registered a case against three people, who are absconding, Station house officer Bhagwat Singh.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, he alleged that his wife had gone to bring grass from the field when the accused, along with his two associates, raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she opened the matter to any one, he alleged. The victim has been sent for medical examination, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever