24 alum Leslie Hope to make feature directorial debut with rom-com

Leslie Hope will direct the film from a screenplay adapted by actress Kate Hewlet from her theatrical play

Leslie Hope, who played the role of Jack Bauer's wife on the first season of 24, has decided to make her feature directorial debut with indie romantic comedy,The Swearing Jar. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hope will direct the film from a screenplay adapted by actress Kate Hewlet from her theatrical play. Casting is currently underway through Heidi Levitt Casting in Los Angeles.

The project will be produced by Jane Loughman of Monkeys & Parrots and Kyle Bornais and Tony Wosk of Farpoint Films. Filming is scheduled to start later this year in Toronto, Canada.

The story revolves around Carey, a musician and teacher who throws a birthday concert for her husband, Simon, only to be plunged into the history of their marriage, parenting and loss through comedy, music and memory.

