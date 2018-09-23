24 killed, 50 injured in Gunmen open fire in Iran

international

The gunmen disguised as soldiers and opened an open fire on an elite military parade in Ahvaz

Civilians try to take shelter in a shooting scene, during a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in the south western city of Ahvaz, Iran. Pic/AFP

At least 24 people, including civilians were killed and over 50 injured when gunmen disguised as soldiers opened fire on an elite military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday.

The dead and wounded were both military personnel and civilians, including a journalist watching the parade, IRNA news agency reported. The attackers opened fire on the parade at 9 am from a nearby park. The parade was part of nationwide celebrations in Iran to mark the 30th anniversary since the end of the eight-year war with Iraq.

"The terrorists disguised as Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Basiji (volunteer) forces opened fire to the authority and people from behind the stand," said Governor of Khuzestan Gholam-Reza Shariati.

10

The no. of minutes the attack lasted

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever