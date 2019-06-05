24-year-old Brazilian smuggling 1kg of cocaine in stomach arrested at Mumbai airport

crime

910 grams of the contraband which was stuffed into 75 capsules was swallowed by the Brazilian National before he flew to Mumbai from Brazil

The Narcotic Control Bureau recently arrested a 24-year-old Brazilian from the Mumbai International airport for smuggling in around 1 kg of cocaine. The man was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 crore, hiding it inside his body.

According to sources in the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), around 910 grams of the contraband was stuffed into 75 capsules and

swallowed by Brazilian national Jhonatan Parreirra before he flew to Mumbai from Brazil.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials intercepted Parreira at the Mumbai airport when he landed on May 27. They immediately detained him and took him to JJ Hospital for x-ray test after taking the court's permission. The x-ray report

confirmed the presence of some foreign object in his body, reports Times of India.

In another incident which took place in September 2019, the CISF caught a Tanzanian national at Mumbai airport for carrying six kg of suspected contraband item Ephedrine. The accused identified as Ibrahim Abdullah Shabani, who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Muscat by Oman Airways flight around 4.05 p.m, was arrested around 1.55 p.m during the checking of his luggage at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to police officials, "Some suspicious items were noticed inside his bag during checking on XBIS (X-ray Baggage Inspection Multi Energy System) machine installed at the airport. On physical checking of the bag, approximately six kg of the suspected contraband item, Ephedrine, in crystal form was found."

Shabani, along with the recovered contraband item was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action. Read the full story here.

