24-year-old Brazilian smuggling 1kg of cocaine in stomach arrested at Mumbai airport
910 grams of the contraband which was stuffed into 75 capsules was swallowed by the Brazilian National before he flew to Mumbai from Brazil
The Narcotic Control Bureau recently arrested a 24-year-old Brazilian from the Mumbai International airport for smuggling in around 1 kg of cocaine. The man was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 crore, hiding it inside his body.
According to sources in the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), around 910 grams of the contraband was stuffed into 75 capsules and
swallowed by Brazilian national Jhonatan Parreirra before he flew to Mumbai from Brazil.
Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials intercepted Parreira at the Mumbai airport when he landed on May 27. They immediately detained him and took him to JJ Hospital for x-ray test after taking the court's permission. The x-ray report
confirmed the presence of some foreign object in his body, reports Times of India.
In another incident which took place in September 2019, the CISF caught a Tanzanian national at Mumbai airport for carrying six kg of suspected contraband item Ephedrine. The accused identified as Ibrahim Abdullah Shabani, who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Muscat by Oman Airways flight around 4.05 p.m, was arrested around 1.55 p.m during the checking of his luggage at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
According to police officials, "Some suspicious items were noticed inside his bag during checking on XBIS (X-ray Baggage Inspection Multi Energy System) machine installed at the airport. On physical checking of the bag, approximately six kg of the suspected contraband item, Ephedrine, in crystal form was found."
Shabani, along with the recovered contraband item was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action. Read the full story here.
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel