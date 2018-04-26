24-year-old Gujarat youth gets death for rape-murder of four-year-old boy

Judge S. Dave found Shambhu Padhiyar of Pilundra village guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act





A court in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old youth to death for raping and murdering a four-year-old boy.

Judge S. Dave found Shambhu Padhiyar of Pilundra village guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In April 2016, Padhiyar lured the boy away with an ice cream. He then took him near a village pond where he sexually assaulted and then brutally murdered the boy.

When the boy did not return home, his family and neighbours began searching for him and found his mutilated body near the pond.

The postmortem report revealed that the boy had been sexually assaulted multiple times.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever