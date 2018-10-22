24-year-old man absconding for six months arrested

national

A 24-year-old man, who was absconding for the past six months, was arrested in connection with a firing incident, police said Sunday. The accused, identified as Abhishek, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

On March 26, a jeweller's son and his friend were shot at in Lajpat Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. In April, three people -- Shibu alias Subegh Singh, Praveen Singhal and Honey Chaudhary alias Sharwan -- were arrested, but Abhishek was absconding, said Biswal.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid trap was laid near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on Saturday and Abhishek was arrested, Biswal added.

