24-year-old man raped woman for four years on the pretext of marriage, arrested

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused late on Thursday night under section 378 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code

Representational Picture

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly raping a woman on several occasions by making false promises of marriage, police said today. The man was arrested after the 22-year-old woman, who lives in a neighbouring village, filed a complaint with the local police on Wednesday claiming that he has been in raping her for the past four years by making the false promises. Realising the situation, she divulged the situation to her parents who approached the police.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused late on Thursday night under section 378 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Medical examination of the victim and the accused were conducted at the district headquarters hospital and investigation into the case is on, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates