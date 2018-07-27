Search

24-year-old man raped woman for four years on the pretext of marriage, arrested

Jul 27, 2018, 18:07 IST | PTI

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused late on Thursday night under section 378 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code

24-year-old man raped woman for four years on the pretext of marriage, arrested
Representational Picture

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly raping a woman on several occasions by making false promises of marriage, police said today. The man was arrested after the 22-year-old woman, who lives in a neighbouring village, filed a complaint with the local police on Wednesday claiming that he has been in raping her for the past four years by making the false promises. Realising the situation, she divulged the situation to her parents who approached the police.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused late on Thursday night under section 378 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Medical examination of the victim and the accused were conducted at the district headquarters hospital and investigation into the case is on, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: Drunk man slams 3-year-old son against rickshaw!

Tags

odishaCrime Newssexual crime
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK