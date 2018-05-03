24-year-old man stabbed over monetary dispute in Delhi

The incident was reported late night on Tuesday when the police were informed that the man identified as Mohit

Some men killed a 24-year-old man and left lying in southeast Delhi's Dakshinpuri area with stab injuries after a monetary dispute, police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported late night on Tuesday when the police were informed that the man identified as Mohit.

Mohit was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said. On a complaint registered by Mohit's family, two of the accused have been arrested and two are absconding. Mohit's family had alleged that their neighbour Himanshu had called him down to talk to him.

Himanshu, his brother Rahul along with Arvind and Ankush had killed Mohit, the family said in the complaint. Arvind had borrowed some money from Mohit's elder brother Kailash and did not return it. The interest had mounted and the amount had reached to Rs 52,000. Later, Arvind wanted to borrow some more money from Kailash and requested Mohit to help him.

However, Mohit could not convince his brother which enraged Arvind, the police said, adding that all of them attacked Mohit last night and stabbed him multiple times.

Two accused -- Rahul and Himanshu -- are absconding from their houses. Police have also got to know that one man named Nadal was also involved in the incident and efforts are being made to nab him, they added.

