24-year-old man stabbed to death by acquaintance after quarrel

Representational Image

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his acquaintance following a quarrel in northwest Delhi, police said Saturday.

Chandan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that the duo knew each other and had an argument on Friday night. In a fit of rage, Rajesh stabbed Chandan with a knife in the presence of his friend Aslam Khan, the officer said.

According to police, a case was registered against Rajesh who is absconding.

Chandan's body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination, police said, adding that efforts were being made to trace Rajesh.

