24-year-old Mumbai software developer still untraceable in Bali

Aditya Kaushal, a software developer who went missing from the famous Devil's Tear cove in Bali on May 7, is still untraceable. Kaushal's family and friends have sought help from the Indian consulate, but in vain.

Kaushal (24) was allegedly swept away by sea waves while taking selfie with a friend. His friend, who managed to get to the shore, sustained minor injuries and bruises. Kaushal, who works with Microsoft in Hyderabad. He had gone to Bali on a trip in the first week of May with his friend, Kshitiz Agrawal.

According to local reports from Bali, "Both friends were taking selfies on cove when a huge wave came crashing and swept away both the tourists. Kshitiz managed to return to the shore, whereas Aditya was swept into water."

According to the Search and Rescue office, Denpasar, search operations were initiated on May 8. "We are in Bali with his parents. We are hoping for the best," Vishal Vajpeyee, Kaushal's cousin, said.

