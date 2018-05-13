24-year-old techie drowns to death in Pune swimming pool

Bharghav was a software wngineer working with tech giant Cognizant in Pune

A 24-year-old software techie allegedly drowned in a swimming pool in Pune. Police have registered a case against the owners and the management of the private swimming pool .

The deceased has been identified as Bharghav Gattupalli who hails from Andhra Pradesh. He was a resident of Pune's Hinjewadi. The Wakad police station booked the owners of the Seawer Sports Club, Wakad on Saturday under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code for negligence based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father Satyanarayan (50), a businessman from Gatur village in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharghav was a software wngineer working with tech giant Cognizant in Pune. Assistant Police inspector SS Gholve who incharge of the case said,"after his work Bharghav would visit the gym. For the last one month he had taken swimming classes. On Friday, after work he came to swim and for some minutes he come up to the surface. The lifeguard realised he was missing and later when he was fished out, Bharghav was unconscious. He was rushed to hopsital but was declared death. His post mortem report also mentioned death due to drowning."

He added,"initially we had registered a case of accidental death but after gathering statements of other people and CCTV camera footage, we learned that the guards were aware he was learner swimmer they let him swim in deep waters. We registered a case of negligence for not proving enough safety measures or the required number of bodyguards."

