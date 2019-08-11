24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

national

Mithilesh, a pipe fitter hailing from Simari village in Baniyapur, has modified his Tata Nano car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Bihar: A 24-year-old has turned his car into a helicopter look-a-like car in Chhapra. The genius behind the hack is identified as Mithilesh Prasad, a pipe fitter hailing from Simari village in Baniyapur, has modified his Tata Nano car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter. Even though the car cannot fly, it has design features of a conventional helicopter-like tail boom, main rotor and tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.

Bihar: A resident of Chhapra village, Mithilesh Prasad has given his Nano car the look of a helicopter, says,'I always wanted to make a helicopter, now I can't do that because my background is not strong and that's why I have given my car this look.' pic.twitter.com/uRVG8haVAK — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. Mithilesh Prasad, a 12th class pass out, who always dreamt of making helicopters and feels content to drive his "helicopter car" on the road even if he cannot fly one. Talking about his creation, Mithilesh said, "It was my dream since childhood that I construct a helicopter on my own and fly in it. But I do not have a strong background so I made my car look like a helicopter."

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates