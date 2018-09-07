24-year-old woman killed by her family for marrying outside community

crime

Family members kill the victim by attacking her with a tool used for cutting sugarcane plants, say cops investigating the case

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed here by members of her family, who apparently were unhappy with her for marrying a man from another community, according to the police.

The father of the bride was arrested in connection with the murder, while her mother and brother are at large. The victim, Sarla Mali, had married Pankaj Mali, who belongs to a different community, a year ago. Since then her family members were annoyed with her, Sub-Inspector at the Khetia police station, Rajendra Ingle, said.

The woman's brother yesterday brought her to the family home at Khetia town from a nearby village where she used to live with her husband, on the pretext that their mother was very sick. This morning, the family members allegedly killed the woman by attacking her with a tool that is used to cut sugarcane plants, Ingle said.

The police took into custody the woman's father, Devidas Koli (55), while her mother Tulsibai (50) and brother Hiralal (25) are at large, he said. A case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered in the incident, he said. The police launched a search for the absconding family members and was trying to ascertain the role of each of the accused in the crime, the official added.

In another related incident where a family member is involved in the murder, yesterday, a 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly killed a man who was in love with his sister. The accused, who is identified as Rahul Namdeo was arrested after investigations. According to a Thane police spokesperson, Namdeo, the accused, on Sunday informed the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath that he had seen a man lying injured near a temple in the town.

With inputs from PTI

