24-year-old woman shot by ex-boyfriend, arrested

crime

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said Anshul Sharma's former boyfriend Harish barged into her house in Bharat Nagar in Ashok Vihar at around 10 p.m. on Saturday and opened fire.

Representational Picture

A 24-year-old woman was shot and wounded by her former boyfriend at her residence here, the police said on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said Anshul Sharma's former boyfriend Harish barged into her house in Bharat Nagar in Ashok Vihar at around 10 p.m. on Saturday and opened fire.



"She was admitted to a hospital and is in a stable condition now," Khan said, adding that the accused had been arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates