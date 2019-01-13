24-year-old youth shot dead by unidentified assailant

crime

Representational Picture

A 24-year-old youth was shot dead near Park Circus rail station in the southern parts of the city on Saturday night, the police said. The youth identified as Minaz was shot at during an argument with another youth at around 8.30 pm, an official at the city police headquarters said.



Minaz was rushed to National Medical College and Hospital by locals, where he was declared as brought dead.

The assailant, whose identity was not known, was absconding, the official said.



In another incident, a 38-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified men when he had gone to visit his daughter's grave in northeast Delhi's Welcome area Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm when three unidentified persons came there and a scuffle broke out between them. They shot the victim, identified as Mehfuz, multiple times, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

Locals informed police about the incident following which the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Police are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants, he said. Mehfuz was a property dealer and two cases, including murder and attempt to murder, was registered against him and was out on bail, he added.

Police are probing the case in all angles, including personal enmity, and further investigation is underway, police said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said.

With inputs from PTI

