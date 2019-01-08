24-year-old youth stabbed to death by unidentified assailants

crime

An editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the literary meet's organisers killed the freedom of expression and self-respect of writers by rescinding the invite

Representational Picture

A 24-year-old youth has allegedly been stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in South Delhi's Chattarpur area, police said Monday. The man, identified as Gulshan, a resident of Chhattarpur, was stabbed to death Sunday evening. He was on bed rest for a long time after an accident last year, they added.

On Sunday, the deceased person's mother returned home at around 11 pm and called police after seeing her son lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.



Police suspect that he was killed due to personal enmity and a case has been registered. CCTV camera footage of the area are being scanned, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates