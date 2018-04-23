24-yr-old youth from Amritsar missing after pilgrimage to Pakistan

An Indian national, who had gone to Pakistan on a 10-day pilgrimage as part of the Sikh Jatha on April 12, has failed to return home, police said yesterday



Amarjit Singh

An Indian national, who had gone to Pakistan on a 10-day pilgrimage as part of the Sikh Jatha on April 12, has failed to return home, police said yesterday. The Sikh Jatha returned home Saturday but Amarjit Singh, 24, a resident of village Niranjanpura in Amrtisar district, was not part of it.

Singh’s passport, like that of other pilgrims, was with the officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), who immediately informed top officials when Singh failed to collect it within the stipulated time. An official of ETPB said the police have launched a search in Nankana Sahib where a good number of Sikh families are residing.

April 21

Date till when the group’s Pak visas are valid

