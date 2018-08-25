240 workers' strike: Bombay Parsi Punchayet to cut salaries, issue show cause notices

national

The 240 employees work as sweepers, watchmen, gardeners, as well as pall bearers. They informed BPP about going on the mass casual leave, after they didn't receive their bonuses by the Parsi New Year, which was on August 17.

Yezdi Desai, BPP chairman

The ongoing tussle between the trustees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) and the Mumbai Mazdoor Union has intensified, with the trustees deciding to issue show cause notices to the class IV workers who took a mass casual leave on August 21, and cut their salaries. The decision was taken at BPP's board meeting held on Thursday.

Didn't stick to norms

The trustees had sought the advice of their legal counsel, who informed them that the mass casual leave that the class IV workers took on August 21 could be treated as a strike, because the employees did not stick to the norms while informing BPP about it. BPP chairman Yezdi Desai alleged that of the 240 workers who went on the strike, 200 of the union members have been taking advantage of the 40 Doongerwadi workers.

Taking advantage

"The work of pall bearers is an essential service for the community and it is wrong of the union members to take advantage of it. There will be no discussions at this point, since the time for it was before they went on a strike," said Desai. The trustees are also planning to deduct eight days' worth of salaries as per the Payment of Wages Act. Desai added that the notices will be sent out to all the workers on August 27.

The 240 employees work as sweepers, watchmen, gardeners, as well as pall bearers. They informed BPP about going on the mass casual leave, after they didn't receive their bonuses by the Parsi New Year, which was on August 17.

Also Read: 240 BPP workers on strike today over delayed bonuses

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates