24-year-old woman slashed 40 times, killed by former classmate

A 24-year-old woman was killed in Indore after being slashed about 40 times with a sickle by a former classmate in a case of unrequited love, police said Saturday. Supriya Jain, an accountant in a private organisation, succumbed Friday night while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said MIG police station in charge Tahzeeb Qazi.

He identified the assailant as Kamlesh Sahu (24) who works as a waiter at a hotel, adding that the accused and victim studied together at Navodaya School in the state's Damoh district. He attacked her Thursday night when she was returning home from work, the official said. According to Qazi, Sahu had sent a marriage proposal to the victim on Facebook Messenger a few days ago, which she turned down.

The mobile phone from which Sahu sent these messages has been recovered, the official added. Sahu had been stalking Jain for the past several days and allegedly decided to kill her after spotting her talking to other men, Qazi said. Qazi said that Sahu, during their school days, had once expressed his love for her and then attempted suicide by slashing his wrist when she snubbed his proposal. Sahu has been arrested and further probe into the case is underway, Qazi informed.

