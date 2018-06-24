25 injured in Germany building explosion

The explosion took place late Saturday night with fire fighters still trying to douse the flames in different parts of the building as of Sunday morning, reports Express News

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion that ripped through a building in Germany's Wuppertal city, police said on Sunday.

The explosion took place late Saturday night with fire fighters still trying to douse the flames in different parts of the building as of Sunday morning, reports Express News.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

"It can currently not be ruled out that there are still other people in the building. The rescue efforts are ongoing," a police officer said.

Four of the injured were reported to be critical.

