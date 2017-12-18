25-year-old biker killed in road accident in Noida

A 25-year-old man was killed when a speeding truck hit his bike near Sector 76, Noida, an official said on Monday

A 25-year-old man was killed when a speeding truck hit his bike near Sector 76, Noida, an official said on Monday. The incident took place yesterday, he said, adding the victim had been identified as Yuvraj Rai, a resident of Jhansi.



The victim, who worked in a factory, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the official said. The deceased's brother, Inderjit Rai, had registered an FIR at the Sector 49 police station, Noida, against the absconding truck driver, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.