25-year-old divorced woman assaulted, raped by an engineer on pretext of marriage

A 25-year-old divorced woman was assaulted and allegedly raped by an engineer on the pretext of marriage, said the police on Sunday. The engineer, who is arrested, had sexually and physically assaulted several women and stored their images on his laptop.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Sinha, befriended the woman on a matrimonial website on the pretext of marriage. According to the police, Sinha and the woman are originally from Kolkata and have been residing in Mumbai for work. He is an aircraft engineer at Indamer Aviation company while the woman is a manager at an IT company.

Sinha on 25 December, invited the woman to his house to get married and celebrate the new year together. Obliging to his invitation, the woman went to his house where she learned Sinha's true nature. The woman caught Sinha in his bathroom talking to another woman over the phone. Suspicious about his discreetness, the woman checked his laptop and found several images of various women he had abused. A quarrel broke out when she confronted him about the alleged images, during which Sinha thrashed her black and blue.

The woman later approached Samtanagar police station on Sunday and registered a complaint detailing the entire incident. The police immediately began investigating the case.

"The woman is a divorcee and had registered herself on the matrimonial site to find a prospective groom to get married. On the same website, Sinha had also registered claiming him to be a divorcee. But he was not," said a police official from Samta Nagar Police Station.

"Sinha is a married man and has two kids living in a rented flat at Lokhandwala area in Kandivali East. A couple of months ago, his wife and kids went to Kolkata for some reason and since then he has been living alone at home. Taking advantage of the situation, he called the victim over to his house on the pretext of their marriage and celebrating New Year together," added the official.

Sinha has been arrested and booked under section 376, 417, 323, 324 and 506 of IPC. "He would be produced before the court today and be remanded for two days in police custody," said another police official from Samtanagar police station.

