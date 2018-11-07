25-year-old gay man kills his partner's friend

crime

On the complaint of his partner, Unadkat was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder)

Representational picture

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing a man after finding him in bed with his male partner at the latter's residence in suburban Bandra, the police said Tuesday. The accused is identified as Dhaval Unadkat, an IT professional, and the deceased as Parth Raval, an MBA graduate, an official said. The incident took place in the apartment of Unadkat's partner on Hill Road, Bandra West.

The official said Unadkat hit Parth Raval on his head with a candle stand after finding him in bed with his partner. Unadkat also allegedly tried to strangulate his partner, who is the complainant in the case, with a mobile phone charger cord, he said. Unadkat and the complainant then took profusely bleeding Raval to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and then to Lilavati Hospital, the official said. However, they later took Raval home against the medical advice, he said.

After reaching the complainant's apartment, they ordered lunch, he said, adding that in the meantime Raval vomitted and collapsed.. Unadkat and his partner then called up an ambulance to shift Raval to Lilavati Hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. On the complaint of his partner, Unadkat was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder). He was produced before court which remanded him in police custody till November 9, the official said.

