25-year-old joins gang to kill man who posted abused comments about his mother on Facebook

A 25-year-old youth joined a history-sheeter's gang to eliminate another goon after he allegedly posted abusive comments about his mother on Facebook and murdered him.

Lokesh alias Masana (graveyard) Loki, a history-sheeter and a resident of Nagarbhavi was murdered on January 22, a Times of India report read. Police said Hemanth alias Gidigidi wanted revenge for the comment posted against his mother and joined a gang of criminals led by Ittamadu Sagar to kill Lokesh. According to the police the arrested accused have been identified as – Hemanth, Ittamadu Sagar, 22; Praveen, 22; Sandesh alias Charli, 22; Tejas alias Bully, 22; Uday alias Kappe, 18; Sagar S, 21; Ravi B, 23 and Yashwanth alias Yashu, 22.

The report said Lokesh was returning home alone on January 22, when Sandesh spotted him. He then alerted his associates, and Sandesh stopped Lokesh and began chatting with him. The two were speaking to him casually for over 10 minutes when Hemanth, Sagar and the rest of the gang arrived and attacked Lokesh, the report said.

"Our initial hunch was that Sagar's gang may have killed Lokesh over a woman or some old rivalry. But investigation revealed Hemanth, a resident of Adarshanagar in CK Achchukattu, wanted to take revenge and the murder was committed at his behest," Ramesh Banoth, deputy commissioner of police (west) was quoted as saying in the report.

Police said Hemanth was involved in a murder case when he was 16 years old and spent two years in the state boys' home. They said since his release, he was not involved in any crime and earned his living by selling lightings. However, in 2018, Hemnath found that an unknown person had been posting abusive comments about his mother.

"Hemanth learnt that Lokesh was the person behind the posts. Around the same time, he also acquainted himself with Sagar. Having learnt about Hemanth's grouse against Lokesh, Sagar invited him to join his gang and told Hemanth that he too wanted to eliminate Lokesh. Hemanth immediately agreed and became a part of the gang, following which the murder plan was executed," police was quoted saying. Another police official said that Hemanth was also involved in planning and executing the murder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates