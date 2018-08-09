25-year-old MA first-year year student commits suicide

national

Based on preliminary investigation, police said Rajnish had reportedly cancelled his admission from the course and had planned to return to Uttarakhand

Representational picture

An MA first-year student of city-based University of Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at the campus tonight, police said. Rajnish (25),a native ofUttarakhand, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by one of his classmates at around 8.30 PM, they said, adding no suicide note was found.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said Rajnish had reportedly cancelled his admission from the course and had planned to return to Uttarakhand.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever