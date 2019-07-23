25-year-old man arrested for killing a person in Delhi six years ago

crime

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi police laid a trap and arrested the accused from Gaya in Bihar where he was hiding

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly killing a person in the national capital nearly six years ago. The accused, identified as Rahees Manjhi is a resident of Gaya in Bihar. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.

According to a senior police officer, Rajesh was killed in the Mundka area on October 14, 2013. During the investigation, accused Upender and his relative Sajan Manjhi were arrested. Upender said that he, along with his nephew Rahees Manjhi and relative Sajan Manjhi, had killed Rajesh with a sharp-edged weapon after an altercation over liquor.



Police got a tip-off that Rahees had been hiding in Bihar. "Thereafter, a police team was sent to Gaya where they arrested Rahees from a jungle of Piyar village after a brief chase," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

In another incident, three teenagers were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy for a smartphone. A missing report of a 15-year-old boy was registered on July 13, at Moti Nagar police station. The investigation to find the missing teenager was initiated.

In the meantime, the police received information about a boy's body in an abandoned house in Delhi's Basai Darapur area. After the police reached the spot along with the victim's cousin, it was found to be the missing boy's body.

Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Monika Bhardawaj said in a statement, "The police team gathered the vital clues with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footages installed in the locality. On the basis of discreet enquiries, three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were apprehended." She also added that during the interrogation all three of them confessed the crime.

With inputs from PTI

