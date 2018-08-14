25-year-old man arrested over Greater Noida village clash

national

Sumit, who was married and had a child, was wounded in the clash. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next morning, they said

A 25-year-old man was arrested here tonight in connection with a clash that broke out between two groups at a village in Greater Noida and claimed one life, police said. Sumit (23) was killed in the clash at Bodaki village under the Dadri police station limits on August 9, they said.

"Accused Sohit Kartar was arrested around 9 pm from Tilbata crossroad in Greater Noida," a police official said. Seven persons have been booked in the case, the official said, adding that raids were underway to arrest them. According to the police, the groups, who were from the same community, had a dispute around two months ago. Sumit had then thrashed a person from the other side, they said.

On August 9, a clash again broke out between the two groups following which heated arguments ensued and the two sides came to blows and attacked each other using sticks, police said. Sumit, who was married and had a child, was wounded in the clash. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next morning, they said.

A case was registered at the Dadri Police Station under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) were invoked, among others, they said.

