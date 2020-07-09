25-year-old man booked for posting child pornography on Facebook

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 25-year-old man has been booked by the Nainital district police for allegedly circulating child pornography on social media. The accused has been identified as Dilshad Ansari (25), a resident of Banbhulpura area of Haldwani district. This is the first incident of child pornography in Nainital district, a police official said.

Superintendent of police, Haldwani, Amit Srivastava said that a child pornography post was uploaded on Facebook on January 2, 2020, reports Hindustan Times. "Our surveillance team, who was monitoring the content on social media, came to know about it. When the surveillance team investigated the matter, the location of the post uploader turned out to be Banbhulpura in Haldwani," Srivastava said.

The Nainital district police have booked the accused under Section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in the sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, "Dilshad Ansari had circulated a pornographic video of minors and other obscene videos on Facebook from his profile in January this year. We were also provided with the accused's Internet Protocol (IP) address and his mobile phone number."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news