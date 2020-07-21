25-year-old MBA graduate dupes kidney patients, spends money at casinos in Sri Lanka

A 25-year-old MBA graduate has been arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly duping several kidney patients on the pretext of arranging donors for them. According to police, the accused, who was duping people through social media and his personal contacts, made crores of rupees and spent the money in casinos in Sri Lanka.

The accused, identified as D Shanmukha Pavan Srinivas, got into the racket after he himself sold his kidney in Sri Lanka to overcome financial problems. He also invested in the stock market and suffered huge losses, reports Times of India.

According to police, when the accused went to Sri Lanka to sell his kidney, he came in contact with many doctors and agents and decided to become an agent to earn easy money. He reportedly collected Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from each patient to arrange for a donor.

Recently, a woman approached the police claiming that her husband, who is on dialysis, came in contact with Srinivas through another patient. Promising to help them in arranging a kidney donor, the accused collected Rs 34 lakh from them.

Police said that during the investigation, they found out that till now Srinivas came in touch with 30 patients, but arranged donors for only seven of them. The rest all were duped.

The accused has a criminal background. He is involved in three different cases and was also detained in Sri Lanka two years ago for overstaying.

