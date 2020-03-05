25-year-old model gets eyeballs dyed black, loses eyesight

A model who got her eyeballs tattooed black, was left completely blind in an eye and will lose sight in the other as well. According to a report in Daily Mail, Aleksandra Sadowska of Poland went to a tattoo artist after deciding that she wanted to copy the look of rap artist Popek who had the whites of his eyeballs blackened.

Eyeball tattoos which are also referred to as scleral tattoos is a body modification where ink is injected into the whites of a person's eyes to permanently dye the colour.

The 25-year-old model complained of pain in her eyes. However, the tattoo artist said that the pain was normal and could be treated with painkillers.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the tattoo artist made serious mistakes such as using body ink for tattoos which should not come in contact with the eye.

Resolute Aleksandra said, "Unfortunately, for now, doctors do not give me much optimism for improvement. The damage is too deep and extensive. I'm afraid I will be completely blind."

She added, "I will not lock myself in the basement and get depressed. I have sadness behind me, but I live on."

The tattoo artist named as Piotr A. is facing three years in prison for unintentionally severely disabling the woman.

