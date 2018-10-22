25-year-old murder accused arrested following a car chase

crime

The killings were the outcome of a dispute between the two parties over a property at Pochanpur village, a police officer said

Representational Picture

A 25-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest in a case of killings of two men in Dwarka in May, was nabbed following a car chase covering 150 kilometers, police said Monday. The accused was identified as Akshay Dagar alias Shakti, a resident of Issapur village. He is an engineering graduate.



Giving details of the case, the police said that on May 2, three people shot dead two men inside a car in Bamnoli village and fled the spot on a motorcycle and car. The deceased were identified as Sandeep alias Mental and Pawan alias Pauna. Sandeep was a gangster and Pawan was his close aide, the police said.



A case was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station and during the investigation, it was found that Rajiv alias Monu and Dagar were the main accused in the case, along with their associate. The killings were the outcome of a dispute between the two parties over a property at Pochanpur village, a police officer said.



Rajiv has already been arrested by a Special Cell team in June this year. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on Dagar, the officer said. On October 17, the police received information that Dagar was present at Kalka in Himachal Pradesh. Later, a team was moved to Kalka. A hideout of Dagar was identified and on October 18 at around 3 pm, a car was spotted coming from the side of his hideout. On suspicion, the car was signaled to stop but sensing the police presence, the driver of the car sped away, the police added.



The driver was driving on a very high speed and as soon as the car turned towards Delhi, one team, kept in standby mode in Delhi, was informed. After a chase of nearly 150 kilometres, the car was stopped by the police near Bilaspur Road on National Highway-1 and Dagar was found inside the car, he said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Dagar's possession, they said.

